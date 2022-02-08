Russia not turning down idea of Putin possibly meeting with Zelensky, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia is not rejecting the idea of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, and will be prepared for it if it helps settle the problem in eastern Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"As for [Putin’s] meeting with Zelensky, no one is turning down this idea a priori. If such a meeting helps cut the Gordian knot in the situation in southeastern Ukraine, Russia will be ready to meet with anyone," he said, adding that before organizing such a meeting it is necessary to define its ultimate goal.

"First, we need to see why [the Russian and Ukrainian presidents] need to meet, what matters are expected to be discussed and what result [do they seek to] achieve. So far, there is no such understanding," the Kremlin spokesman specified.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had invited Putin and Zelensky in a bid to try to bridge the gaps between the two countries. Peskov, however, said that the date of Putin’s possible visit to Turkey has not yet been agreed on.