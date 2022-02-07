US Airborne troops arrive in Poland — defense ministry

WARSAW, February 7. /TASS/. The Polish Ministry of National Defense reported that the next group of the US 82nd Airborne Division has arrived in Poland.

"On Monday morning, another group of American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Rzeszow," the ministry wrote in its Twitter account. The number of airborne troops arriving in Poland has not been specified.

The Polish Press Agency reported that currently, Major General Christopher Donahue is in this city.

On February 2, the US authorities announced plans to deploy reinforcement troops to Romania, Poland, and Germany. A total of 1,700 troops will be deployed to Poland. Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby stated that "these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine, they are going to ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies."

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the west and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.