Russia better prepared for West’s sanctions that West to gas supplies cuts - Borrell

BRUSSELS, February 6. /TASS/. Russia has done more to enhance its resilience against the Western sanctions than the European Union has done to boost its capacity to cope with possible gas supplies cuts, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

"In recent years, Russia has enhanced its resilience against economic sanctions, by increasing its foreign currency reserves, more than we have done to enhance our capacity to face potential gas supply cuts. We should urgently consider developing EU strategic gas reserves and the possibility of joint gas purchasing, as the [European] Commission has suggested," he wrote on his personal blog.