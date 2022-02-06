Orange terrorist threat level to be canceled in Almaty from February 7 - crisis center

NUR-SULTAN, February 6./TASS/. Authorities in Almaty, Kazakhstan, have made the decision to cancel from February 7 the next-to-highest orange level of terrorist threat, since the situation in the city has stabilized, the crisis center said on Sunday.

"The city’s anti-terrorist crisis center reports about stabilization of the situation in the city of Almaty," it said.

The orange level will be lifted from 00:00 on February 7 (21:00 Moscow time), it said in a release. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies will stay on alert.

At the beginning of January Kazakhstan saw mass upheavals and attacks on police and military personnel. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev slammed it as a government coup attempt. The situation was stabilized by January 7. The state of emergency was lifted from the country on January 19. According to the authorities the unrest left 225 dead and more than 4,500 injured.