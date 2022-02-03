Russian envoy tells Poland as OSCE chair about inadmissibility of arms supplies to Ukraine

VIENNA, February 3. /TASS/. Russia regrets that Poland acting as the OSCE chair approved the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine while the organization has commitments to refrain from such deliveries to crisis regions, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

"We regret that Poland, which had just begun its chairmanship in the OSCE, recently joined the actions of beefing up Ukraine with lethal weapons. On January 30, a military transport plane with the first cargo arrived from Warsaw," the Russian envoy said at a meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council in Vienna.

Poland approved a decision on the deliveries of Piorun man-portable air defense systems, Lukashevich specified.

"Polish Prime Minister M. Morawiecki even mentioned a possibility of delivering drones while he declined to point out that their use is banned by clause 7 of the Minsk Memorandum and the Additional Ceasefire Control Measures of July 22, 2020. Are these actions consistent with the role assigned to the current chairmanship in the OSCE? To say nothing of commitments assumed within the framework of our organization to refrain from the deliveries of lethal armaments to crisis regions," the Russian envoy said.

The Russian permanent representative pointed out to Poland that providing military and political assistance to a conflicting party and ignoring Donbass representatives were hardly the best beginning to show itself as ‘an honest broker' in assisting political settlement.

"We call on our Polish counterparts to think seriously about that," the Russian envoy stressed.