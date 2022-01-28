Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to meet with Putin in any format, but not in Sochi

KIEV, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that he is prepared for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format.

"I do wish to have such a meeting. I am not afraid of any format, bilateral (with the Russian president - TASS) or whatever. It does not matter. I am ready," he told a news conference attended by foreign mass media, telecast on the Ukraine-24 television channel.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Zelensky would be welcome in Russia for discussing normalization of bilateral relations, but if the Ukrainian leader wished to talk about Donbass, he should address the Contact Group to discuss the relevant subject.

Lavrov mentioned Moscow, St. Petersburg or Sochi as possible venues. In reply, Zelensky voiced surprise, why Sochi was mentioned as a likely site.

"What’s the point of inviting me to Sochi? To let me ski? What is it we are talking about? Serious things. Ok, let us meet in Odessa and take a swim in the sea. I am speaking about a serious dialogue. We have many challenges and many issues. Let us handle not all issues. Let us take one. Any. The exchange [of held persons], for instance," Zelensky said.