Former Kazakh president’s daughter is not included in new political council

NUR-SULTAN, January 28. /TASS/. Member of the Majilis (lower house) of the Kazakh parliament and eldest daughter of the republic's first president, Dariga Nazarbayeva, has not joined the new political council of the ruling Nur Otan (the Fatherland's Ray of Light) party, with her name left off the list of members published Friday at the party congress.

"Of the 389 delegates at the congress, 389 voted for changes to the Political Council. This included representatives from all regions in proportion to the number of party members. Overall, 55% of the party's highest representative body was renewed," the party's press service said in a statement about the changes to the Political Council.

Missing from the new list of council members, in particular, are First Deputy Chairman of the Party, Bauyrzhan Baibek, and the former head of the republic's government, Askar Mamin.

"The representation of women in the new Political Council increased to 33.7%. The share of young people under the age of 35 increased sixfold, to 13%. The average age dropped by four years to 47. The number of civil servants has decreased by a third," the party's press service explained.

According to the press service, there is a significant increase in the representation of the civil sector in the Political Council. "There are twice as many representatives from the education sector (10%). The proportion of NPOs and media has more than doubled, to 15.2%.

The report also says that changes were made to the party's charter at the congress. "As you know, until now the party dues tied to the minimum wage, set at 0.7% of the minimum wage or 3,570 tenge ($8.2) per year. In accordance with the decision of the head of state, since January of this year the link between all state payments with the minimum wage was abolished. Today the delegates decided to calculate the party dues by pegging the cost to the monthly accounting index. It will be 0.1 of the monthly accounting index, that is, 3,676 tenge ($8.3) per year," the press service said.