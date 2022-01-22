Chinese embassy in Russia calls publication about "request not to invade Ukraine" a hoax

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. A Bloomberg publication that Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympic Games in Beijing is a hoax and provocation, China’s embassy in Russia told TASS on Saturday.

"A Bloomberg publication that the Chinese President asked the Russian President not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics in order not to spoil the event is a hoax and provocation," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy added that China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear.

"The Chinese side advocates resolving differences by means of dialogue and consultations in the framework of the Minsk agreements," the Chinese diplomatic mission said.

Earlier Bloomberg reported referring to a diplomat in Beijing that Xi Jinping could ask Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Games that will be held in China from February 4 to 20.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the publication "a special information operation by US respective agencies." She did not rule out provocations from the United States and the US-led Kiev regime, including military provocations.