Over 30,000 troops amassed in Poland, Baltic states near Belarusian border — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 17. /TASS/. Over 30,000 troops are amassed in Poland and the Baltic states near the Belarusian borders, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"According to the data as of now, over 30,000 troops with military hardware, armaments and so on are amassed in Poland on the border with Belarus and in the Baltic states," Lukashenko said at a meeting that discussed the scenario of joint Russia-Belarus operational drills, the presidential press service reported.

Poland has also turned to NATO’s leadership with a request to deploy a multilayered logistic support system in the region, the Belarusian president said.

Meanwhile, NATO is trying in its current talks with Russia on security guarantees "to put them on the back burner," "talk down all these negotiations and ideas and pretend as if nothing is happening," Lukashenko said.

"And we see what is happening," the Belarusian president said. "Warsaw has turned to the North Atlantic bloc’s leadership … with a request to deploy a multilayered logistics and maintenance support system in that region. As persons familiar with military affairs, we immediately ask: Why?" he pointed out.

The Belarusian president also said that about 8,000-10,000 US troops were stationed in Poland and the Baltic states.

"From 8,000 to 10,000 US troops are deployed on the territory of Poland and the Baltic states on a rotating basis. What do the Americans have to do there? Why do they reproach us and Russia that we hold maneuvers, drills and so on while they have come here from far away? What will you be doing here?" Lukashenko said.

As the Belarusian leader said, "some ‘hot heads’ are already openly calling for a war." "We are hearing these statements," he said.