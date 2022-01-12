Kazakhstan to cancel state of emergency in 3 regions from January 13

NUR-SULTAN, January 12. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will cancel a state of emergency in three regions after introducing it across the country in response to unrest, the presidential office said in a statement.

The state of emergency will be lifted as of 7 am (4 am in Moscow) on January 13 in the Western Kazakhstan Region, Pavlodar Region and North Kazakhstan Region.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with ransacked buildings and attacks on police, military servicemen and government offices in many cities, mostly in Almaty. Thousands of people were injured, while the exact number of fatalities hasn’t been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization and the bloc deployed peacekeepers to Kazakhstan.

The country declared a state of emergency from January 5. Law and order were generally restored to all of the country’s regions, Kazakh authorities said.