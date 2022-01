NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has imposed a curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the southwestern Mangistau Province, according to a presidential decree released on Wednesday.

The curfew will be in place from 23:00 to 7:00 local time.

According to a presidential decree, all public events in Almaty and the Mangistau Province, including strikes and peaceful rallies, are banned.

Besides, entering and leaving Almaty was restricted.