Biden intends to hold a telephone conversation with Zelensky on January 2 - White House

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden plans to speak on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday, January 2, a White House official told reporters on Friday.

"President Biden plans to speak by phone with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Sunday to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region," the official said as quoted by the White House press pool

On December 30, Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone talks. The conversation lasted 50 minutes. Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the Kremlin is satisfied with the talks between the two leaders, viewing them as constructive. According to him, the main topic of the conversation was the upcoming negotiations on security guarantees and the leaders agreed to keep their progress under personal control and maintain telephone contacts.

On January 10, Geneva will host Russian-US talks on security guarantees. Also, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place on January 12, and talks between representatives of the Russian Federation and the OSCE will take place on January 13.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.