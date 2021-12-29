Russian health minister hopes coronavirus pandemic to be over in 2022

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko hopes that the novel coronavirus pandemic will be over in 2022.

"I do want to believe that everything will be over. But we should not have a false impression that everything can be reversed back to normal with a wave of a magic wand," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel when asked whether the virus would eventually be stopped next year.

He reiterated that prevention is the best way to contain the pandemic, and called upon everyone to make their contribution.