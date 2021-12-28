Taliban militants open fire on protesting women in Kabul — news agency

TEHRAN, December 28. /TASS/. The militants of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan opened fire on women participating in a protest rally in Kabul on Tuesday, Afghanistan’s Asvaka news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the incident occurred near the hospital of the Italian Emergency humanitarian organization. There was no information on victims or wounded.

Earlier, the TOLOnews TV channel reported that a group of women held a protest rally in the Afghan capital demanding to observe their rights and improve their quality of life. According to video footage, several dozen women participated in the rally.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government that hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.