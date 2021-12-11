{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Tehran, Moscow close to concluding 20-year cooperation agreement - Iranian diplomat

Saeed Khatibzadeh added that the document was similar to Iran’s 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement with China

TEHRAN, December 11. /TASS/. Tehran and Moscow are about to complete their work on a 20-year agreement on comprehensive cooperation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday.

"We established a new Foreign Ministry program, a roadmap to conclude 20-year agreements with our neighboring countries. The process is almost over with Russia," the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA) quoted him as saying.

The diplomat added that the document was similar to Iran’s 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement with China.

On November 16, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Iran was ready to conclude a long-term agreement on comprehensive cooperation with Russia. The Treaty on the Basis for Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Russia and Iran, signed in March 2001, has been automatically extended every five years. On September 24, 2020, then Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a visit to Moscow that before extending the document once again, Tehran would like to consider the possibility of updating it.

On March 27, the top diplomats of Iran and China signed a 25-year agreement on comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, which includes economic and cultural interaction.

Tbilisi rejects Russia’s call for disavowing NATO’s decision on Georgia’s membership
It is Georgia’s sovereign decision to join NATO, which is based "on the unwavering will of the majority of the Georgian people," the Georgian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the goal was also enshrined in the country’s constitution
Russia launches trials of plasma thrusters for nanosatellite orbit retention
The plasma thrusters will be mounted on two satellites of Sputnix Company that will be launched into space under the Space PI program in 2022
Russia to launch new Angara heavy carrier rocket from Plesetsk spaceport on Dec. 23
The fall area of launch vehicle separable parts is partially located on the territory of the Tomsk Region
West’s Ukraine policy paves the way for large-scale conflict in Europe, MFA warns
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Moscow had taken notice of US President Joe Biden’s readiness to establish a serious dialogue on the issues related to ensuring Russia’s security
Russia interested in implementing megaprojects in Greece, Turkey, Kremlin spokesman says
"We have lots and lots of Russian companies who are ready to invest in Greek economy", Dmitry Peskov noted
State coup in the works in Ukraine, Zelensky asserts
At the same time he noted, that Ukrainian people did not support such plans
Moscow to thwart any provocations by Kiev in Donbass, Russian military chief warns
As Valery Gerasimov pointed out, the hype spread by the media about Russia allegedly bracing for an invasion of Ukraine is a lie, while military activity on Russia’s own soil requires no notifications
Kremlin unveils details on level of ties with Greece, Turkey
The press secretary assessed Russian-Greek relations at 6 (on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being perfect), while the Russian-Turkish relationship was put at 7
Russia not against US joining Normandy Four, unclear what it can bring — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov expressed his doubts about the degree of US’ potential involvement in the containment of Kiev and in demanding that the Ukrainian authorities fulfill the Minsk Agreements, should Washington join the format
Over 20 upgraded T-80BV tanks arrive for Russian Pacific Fleet’s coastal defense troops
The T-80BV features a gas turbine powerplant, for which it has been nicknamed "the flying tank"
Press review: Putin-Biden summit focuses on Ukraine and UK eyes AUKUS-like axis for Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 8th
Russia urges NATO to be as serious as possible on security guarantees, says diplomat
"An assessment of the chances of obtaining security assurances, which we would perceive as security assurances, rather than mere empty promises and meaningless vague language, is premature and ill-timed," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Media: Sanya Science City speeds up creation of Hainan Free Trade Port in 2021
The Yazhouwan innovation zone became an important factor in increasing the province's gross regional product
‘Nobody will notice their absence’: China slams Olympic door shut on Australian officials
Earlier, the Australian prime minister said that Canberra would join the US’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to China’s alleged abuse of human rights in the Xinjiang autonomous region and a number of other issues related to China’s interference in Australia’s affairs
Russia to present document on security guarantees in Europe to US, NATO, says Kremlin
Earlier, the Russian president called on NATO to launch substantive talks in order to provide Russia with "reliable and long-term security guarantees"
Baltic countries starts talks on Russian electricity import increase — operator
According to spokesperson of Estonia’s Elering Ain Koster, Estonia and Latvia earlier reduced the volume of trade with Russia on the basis of Lithuania’s desires
Russian fighter jets escort NATO warplanes over Black Sea — Defense Ministry
"The planes were stopped from violating the Russian border," the statement said
Russian diplomat warns Russia, US could end up in situation like Cuban Missile Crisis
Such situation would be a total failure of diplomacy, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out
Ukrainian warship changes course, turns away from Kerch Strait — FSB
The Ukrainian side filed no requests for sailing through the Kerch-Yenikale Canal
Talks on peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis reached an impasse — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the December 7 and 8 meetings of the Contact Group and its working subgroups ended without results
Russia has to respond to sanctions to protect national interests — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov did not provide an answer when asked whether Moscow planned to impose retaliatory sanctions on Western countries if they introduced new restrictions
Russian troops thwart subversive attack on military base in Tajikistan drills
The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders
Soviet Union ceased to exist 30 years ago today
On December 8, 1991 Russia’s President, Ukraine’s President, and Belarusian Parliamentary Speaker put their signatures to an agreement on establishing the CIS
Moscow knows nothing about NATO-Russia meeting Biden announced — senior diplomat
Earlier, the Russian president called upon NATO to enter into meaningful negotiations with the aim of giving Russia "reliable and long-term security guarantees"
Russia’s Aerospace Force builds up combat potential with air defense systems, new aircraft
The Russian Aerospace Force is outfitting its units and formations with advanced and upgraded aircraft, surface-to-air missile systems, radar stations and complexes of various designation
Press review: Can Greece dash Kiev’s NATO hopes and Biden to inform Kiev of summit outcome
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 9th
Russia plans to deliver another batch of S-400 systems to Turkey — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that this kind of cooperation between Russia and Turkey should not be a threat for any country, especially for Greece, because the system is not offensive, it is defensive
Additional gas supplies from Russia can resolve energy crisis in Europe — Poland’s PGNiG
In turn, Romania’s Secretary of State at the Ministry of Energy George Niculescu said in an interview with TASS that it is necessary to remove barriers and obstacles to energy flows in Europe
Russia delivers new batch of BTR-82A combat vehicles to Belarus
In addition to the BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, BTR-80K command vehicles and BMM armored medical vehicles arrived for the 6th mechanized brigade, the Belarusian Defense Ministry informed
Russia slams ‘unacceptable’ NATO’s violations of Montreux Convention — senior diplomat
The Western states prefer to insist on their rightness instead of being guided by international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted
Zelensky confirms readiness for direct talks with Putin — presidential office
"Ukraine favors a diplomatic solution for the Donbass conflict," a presidential administration official said
Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President
The US, the UK, Australia and Canada have earlier announced the decision to boycott the upcoming Games in China
Russia hands note of protest to US warning of consequences of US, NATO provocations
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the unacceptable and dangerous activity of NATO aircraft, when warplanes belonging to the US and its allies conduct flights without radio communication, without providing flight plans to or obtaining permission from air traffic controllers, poses severe risks to the safety of civil flights
Russia advocates peace, but has right to ensure its security — Putin
The President stressed that Russia is conducting a peaceful policy
Russia’s mutual missile deployment moratorium bid still ‘on the table’, says diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that everyone needed security guarantees that is why it was necessary to come to an agreement before it’s too late
Russia and Serbia sign agreement on construction of nuclear technology center
A nuclear medicine center based on a cyclotron complex, as well as facilities for the production of radiopharmaceuticals, will be built in Serbia over the next three years
West will never keep its word on admitting Ukraine into NATO, says Russian MP
According to Andrei Kartapolov, Ukraine’s potential entry into NATO is inadmissible
Hainan to boost development of modern agriculture
The province plans to create an artificial selection "Silicon Valley" in the city of Sanya
Putin confirms he discussed sanctions with Biden on December 7
As presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier, at the summit on December 7, Putin told Biden that the sanctions had not been effective for the United States itself
Sputnik V approval by WHO will speed up Russian certificates recognition in EU — minister
Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide
Russian Army receives advanced weapon systems, says military chief
All the materiel being created has the potential of its integration into the single information space of the Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov notes
Hainan’s Haikou Meilan International Airport opens new terminal
Its area of the terminal is almost 300 thousand square meters
Putin calls US sanctions against MIPT university nonsense, attempt to hamper Russia
According to Putin, such measures have only one explanation: they are an attempt to contain the development of Russia
Developments in Donbass look like genocide — Putin
MC-21 with Russian engine to be certified in 2022 — UEC
The airplane undergoes certification tests now, CEO of the company Alexander Artyukhov said
Russia slams Ukrainian naval ship’s actions in Sea of Azov as a provocation
According to the data of Russia’s Federal Security Service, the Ukrainian Navy’s command ship Donbass left the port city of Mariupol at 09:12 Moscow time on Thursday, heading towards the Kerch Strait, although the Ukrainian side filed no requests for sailing through the Kerch-Yenikale Canal
Critically endangered spoon-billed sandpipers spotted on Hainan beach for the first time
These birds nest in northeastern Russia and winter in the Southeast Asian region
Embassy slams US senator’s remark on use of nuclear arms against Russia as irresponsible
The embassy advised "all the unenlightened to read the joint statement of the Presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021 thoroughly"
CIA employees worked in Russian government in mid-1990s — Putin
He underscored that "of course, the situation has changed"
Cabinet of Ministers fully blocks entry to Russia from 9 countries due to COVID-19
These countries include Botswana, Zimbabwe, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Eswatini, the Republic of South Africa
Press review: What next after Biden-Putin talks and can Russia escape global inflation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 10th
