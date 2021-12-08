Moscow voices concerns over Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO — Putin

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. Russia voices its concerns over Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO, as NATO weapons would be deployed there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday.

"We are concerned over the prospects of Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO, as it will definitely result in the deployment of military contingents, bases and weapons posing a threat to us," Putin said.

According to him, Russia proceeds from the fact that its concerns "will be heard at least this time," although over the previous decades, despite the statements of the Russian side, NATO’s infrastructure has been approaching the country’s borders. "Now we witness the missile defense systems in Poland and Romania," the president recalled.

"We have every reason to believe that the same will happen if Ukraine joins NATO, but on the Ukrainian soil. How can we not think about it, it would be a criminal omission from our side: witnessing impotently what happens," Putin stressed.