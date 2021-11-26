Mechanisms of Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation to be set up before yearend — Putin

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Mechanisms of the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be created before the end of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We reached agreements on a number of issues, which are of key importance to my mind. The first one of them is the establishment of mechanisms of the demarcation and delimitation of the border between the two states - we agreed to do it before the end of this year," he said after talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I hope it will be done as soon as possible. There are no obstacles that may hamper the establishment of these mechanisms," he added.