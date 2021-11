MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. No exact date for another meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States has not yet been agreed, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"The exact date has not been agreed," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Peskov said earlier that Putin’s contacts with Biden were possible before the New Year but could be organized later.