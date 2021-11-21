Thorough preparations for meeting between Putin and Biden are underway - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, requires thorough preparation, which is now underway, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"In order for the meeting to take place, thorough preparation is needed," the senior diplomat noted.

The agenda of the upcoming meeting between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, is very extensive, Ryabkov told.

"The agenda is huge," the senior diplomat said.