TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. A handover of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili to Ukraine or his early release are impossible, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in an interview Thursday.

"Of course, early release of Saakashvili is totally ruled out, as well as his handover to Ukraine. If we do either of these things, our entire government will have to resign the next day," Garibashvili said.