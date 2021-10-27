Chinese top diplomat calls on US, other Western countries to lift sanctions on Afghanistan

TEHRAN, October 27. /TASS/. The United States and other Western countries should lift unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said via video link at the second ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, which is taking place in Tehran.

"We need to call on the US and Western countries to fulfill their primary obligations to support Afghanistan through its transition from difficulties to a new life. Apart from many other things, they should lift unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan and make it possible to start using state assets to meet the people's needs," he pointed out.

The first meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries was held online on September 8. Today's meeting is focused on ways to facilitate the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The meeting involves Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.