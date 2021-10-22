Uzbekistan, Russia not planning security agreements amid Afghanistan crisis — minister

TASHKENT, October 22. /TASS/. Tashkent and Moscow have no plans to seal new security deals in the wake of the Afghanistan crisis, as the current legislation is sufficient, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said in an interview with Russian media outlets on Friday.

Kamilov said that "this issue is not on the agenda now, nor is it being discussed."

"We have already concluded a sufficient number of security agreements and treaties. They are effective, but we will be quite flexible. Once the need arises, we will consider the issue and will work together, searching the forms of cooperation," he said when asked by TASS.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as Taliban forces swept into Kabul, without encountering any resistance. On September 6, they claimed full control of Afghanistan’s territory and on September 7, declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council earlier that Tashkent adheres to the position of dialogue with the new Afghan authorities. He also called for assistance to the people of Afghanistan. Additionally, the president called for boosting cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, an assembly of post-Soviet nations) to protect its member countries’ external borders.