Number of COVID patients in serious condition in Moscow doubled since summer — mayor

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The daily tally of hospitalizations with the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased to around 1,500, with the number of serious and very serious cases being up by two-fold, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"The number of people taken to hospitals with serious forms of the disease grows every day. Whereas at the end of summer some 400-500 patients were taken to hospitals a day, today, the daily tally is 1,200-1,500. The number of patients in serious and severe condition has doubled," he wrote on his blog.

According to the mayor, another wave of COVID-19 incidence growth began in Moscow in September, when the number of new cases increased four-fold as compared with August, up to 42,000 a week.

Moscow is number one among Russian regions in terms of COVID-19 morbidity. As many as 1,731,937 cases have been registered in the city, including 5,700 in the past day. A total of 1,540,144 patients have recovered and the death toll is 30,305. According to the latest data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, as many as 5,199,951 Moscow residents have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine and her immunity in the city stands at 61%