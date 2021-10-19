Russia records over 33,700 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 daily cases climbed by 33,740 to 8,060,752, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Tuesday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.42% in the past 24 hours.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,220 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, as many as 921 cases of the infection were recorded in the Samara Region, 715 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 689 - in the Voronezh Region, 664 - in Bashkortostan and 604 - in Crimea.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 794,946, the crisis center noted.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 1,015 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll has reached 225,325.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.8% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 73 deaths were reported in Moscow in the past day, 68 in St. Petersburg, 40 in the Krasnodar region and 33 in the Perm region. The Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk regions recorded 39 fatalities each, the Stavropol and Bashkortostan regions confirmed 35 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 23,426 in the past 24 hours to 7,040,481.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 87,3% of those infected.

In particular, over the past day, some 3,096 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, 601 recoveries were reported in the Republic of Sakha, 575 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 543 - in Crimea, 458 - in Bashkortostan, and 412 - in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow's coronavirus cases rose by 5,700 to 1,731,937 in the past day. According to data from the crisis center, the city's coronavirus growth rate was 0.33%.

Moscow recorded 73 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since August 4. The total death toll has climbed to 30,305.

The number of recoveries increased by 3,988 to 1,540,144. There are currently 161,488 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.