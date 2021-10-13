Moscow talks on Minsk Agreements were productive, Under Secretary Nuland says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the negotiations on Ukraine and Minsk Agreements with Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Chairman Dmitry Kozak were productive.

"We had a productive discussion with Dmitry Kozak about our shared interests, along with those of Ukraine, France, and Germany, in the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements and the restoration of peace, stability, and Ukrainian sovereignty in Donbass," Nuland said, according to a tweet by US embassy spokesman Jason Rebholz.

Earlier, Kozak said after his meeting with Nuland that Russia and the US agreed to continue consultation on settlement in Ukraine, with consideration of approaches on the special status of Donbass. According to Kozak, the sides had a substantive and constructive dialogue regarding the settlement in Eastern Ukraine. The sides confirmed that the Minsk Agreements remain the only basis for the settlement.

Nuland also met with Russian Presidential Aide on International Affairs Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nuland met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. The meeting was also attended by Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin.