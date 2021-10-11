Russia records 29,409 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia has registered 29,409 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the second highest number since the beginning of the pandemic with the total number of infections reaching 7,804,774 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.38%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,184 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 705 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 658 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 633 cases - in the Voronezh Region, and 610 cases were detected in Bashkortostan.

All in all, at present, 713,823 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,002 in the past 24 hours compared to 4,610 a day before to 1,683,677.

The coronavirus growth rate in the Russian capital equaled 0.3%, the latest data show.

Coronavirus fatalities in Moscow increased by 71 in the past 24 hours compared to 72 a day before, totaling 29,738, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in the Russian capital grew by 2,284 over the past day to 1,514,140. Currently, 139,799 people continue their medical treatment from the coronavirus infection in Moscow, the latest figures indicate.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia climbed by 957 in the last 24 hours against 962 a day earlier.

The country registered over 900 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the six time in a row.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia’s total coronavirus death toll has amounted to 217,372. The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) increased to 2.79%, the crisis center noted.

In particular, over the past day, some 42 fatalities were registered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 36 deaths due to COVID-19 each were recorded in the Krasnodar and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, as many as 35 mortalities each were confirmed in Bashkortostan and the Saratov Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia rose by 15,460 in the last 24 hours to 6,873,579.

The share of recoveries, according to the crisis center, declined to 88.1% of those infected.

In particular, some 1,260 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region, 509 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 456 patients recovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 363 - in the Orenburg Region, 358 - in the Rostov Region.