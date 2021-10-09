Syrian air defense shot down 8 of 12 missiles launched by Israel in Homs region Friday

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Pantsir missile systems of the Syrian air defense forces destroyed eight out of 12 missiles launched by Israel at the T-4 airfield in the Homs region on Friday, October 8, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"On October 8 at 21.33, trespassing into airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic near Al-Tanf, six F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force fired 12 guided missiles at the T-4 (Tifor) airfield in Homs province," he said. "The Syrian air defense forces on duty <...> destroyed eight missiles from the Russian-made Pantsir surface-to-air missile system," he said.

The attack left six Syrian soldiers injured and inflicted relatively minor damage on the Syrian Armed Forces’ property, Kulit added.