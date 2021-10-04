Yoshihide Suga’s government resigns, Japanese parliament to appoint new Prime Minister

TOKYO, October 4. /TASS/. The government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

Suga collected resignations from all members of the cabinet at the emergency meeting. They will continue to serve as acting ministers in the upcoming hours until the new cabinet is appointed.

The new Prime Minister will be appointed by the Japanese parliament shortly. It will be Fumio Kishida, leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Following his appointment, Kishida will announce the new cabinet membership.

Kishida became the party leader on September 29. The elections of the new chairman took place because mandate of Suga - who was appointed as Prime Minister after Shinzo Abe resigned unexpectedly - expired. The future Prime Minister, who led the Foreign Ministry of Japan between 2012 and 2017, is considered a moderate conservative. He advocates strengthening of the strategic alliance with the US and strengthening of Japan’s defense potential; however, he is cautious about arming Japan with long-range missiles and nuclear submarines. Kishida also supports LDP’s course towards reviewing the post-war Constitution on Japan, but he believes that the full revision of its anti-war clauses should not be rushed.