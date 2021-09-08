Top diplomats of Afghanistan's neighbors to discuss situation, Pakistan says

ISLAMABAD, September 8. /TASS/. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with his counterparts from the states bordering the crisis-hit country on Wednesday. The statement was published on the website of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting will be held online. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan are to participate in the meeting alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

"The neighbors of Afghanistan have a vital interest in the stability of that country," a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Service on Tuesday said. "Peaceful, stabilized, united, independent and thriving Afghanistan provides for the development of transit trade, exchanges among peoples and regional security."

The meeting of the Ministers will be held the next day after the announcement of the forming of the interim government of Afghanistan, including only members of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).