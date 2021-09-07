Taliban continue to choose force for settling disputes — Afghan envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. The developments in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province show that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) choose violence over peaceful means in settling disagreements with dissidents, Afghanistan’s envoy to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Tuesday when speaking at the UN General Assembly.

According to him, "The Taliban may have won the war but have yet to win peace and the hearts and minds of millions of Afghans." "They continue to choose war over peace as a way of resolving their differences with those who oppose them," the diplomat continued. He added that this could be seen in "their brutal offensive against the people of Panjshir and the suppression of women peacefully demonstrating across the cities in Afghanistan."

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance.