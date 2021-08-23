Uzbek president calls regional cooperation on Afghanistan fruitful

TASHKENT, August 23. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hailed the productive cooperation and swift exchange of data with the countries of the region on Afghanistan-related topics, the press service of the Uzbek head of state said on Monday after an extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the situation in Afghanistan.

Participants in the session exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and the measures being taken to respond to the challenges and threats to the stability in the region. "The Uzbek president informed participants in the meeting about measures to ensure regional security, including the protection of the state border with Afghanistan. The leader of our country hailed the fruitful cooperation and swift information exchange with the corresponding structures of the countries of the region on Afghanistan-related topics," the press service said.

According to the press service, the meeting yielded an agreement to continue joint consultations and the regular exchange of information on the situation in the region.

The CSTO Collective Security Council session was held on Monday online and was chaired by Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon. The leaders discussed issues of ensuring the security of CSTO member nations in the context of the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization currently has six member nations, namely Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The Collective Security Treaty was signed in Tashkent in 1992.