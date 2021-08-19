Kazakhstan expresses commitment to strategic cooperation with Russia

NUR-SULTAN, August 19. /TASS /. Kazakhstan is committed to a strategic partnership with Russia, the republic’s first President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said on Thursday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"I believe that Russian-Kazakh cooperation is a fine example for all other states. For 30 years since the [Soviet] Union collapse, we have never had any disagreements or conflicts, because Kazakhstan is determined to always be there and fulfill the agreements on our strategic partnership and eternal friendship. And this is in the best interests of both states," Nazarbayev noted.

The former president mentioned that he had recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We consulted, talked, made sure we are on the same page, so we will work as before," Kazakhstan’s first president went on to say.

Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan’s residents were grateful for the support from Russia. "In all these years of support, we have solved the most challenging issues in terms of borders between our countries, including in the Caspian Sea. And in following years, we always felt a firm shoulder and have been in line with Russian policy both in the region and in the world, this is how we will continue," Nazarbayev concluded.