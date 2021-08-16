Afghanistan’s old flag remains hoisted near UN headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. The flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan remains hoisted among the flags of other countries near the building of the UN Headquarters in New York, a TASS correspondent reports.

The flags of all members of the global organization which currently number 193 are traditionally displayed in front of the UN Headquarters. The green, red and black flag of Afghanistan is among them.

Earlier on Monday, the flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan established by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) were hoisted at Kabul’s government buildings with the Shahada (the declaration of faith) lettered on them in black.

The change in the symbols of a UN member country may be performed per the inquiry of the country’s authorities. The international community has not recognized the Taliban as the lawful authorities of Afghanistan.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric reported that the organization had not received any requests with regards to replacing Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the UN.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.