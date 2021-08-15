Russia will not hurry to recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan — special envoy

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia will not hurry to recognize the Taliban regime in Afghanistan (the Taliban movement is outlawed in Russia), special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Sunday.

"We are not in a rush as far as recognition is concerned. We will wait and watch how the regime will behave," he said.

About the Taliban’s statement they were expecting complete handover of power and ruled out any chances of forming an interim government Kabulov said: "What they are saying now should be blamed on Ashraf Ghani for procrastinating and for refusing to hold talks for a whole year. He has lost everything," Kabulov said.

However, the diplomat said he hoped for establishing friendly relations between Moscow and Afghanistan’s new leadership.

"This is not only a hope of mine. I am certain about this. We will be building relations with reliance on the material that we have accumulated over years," Kabulov told TASS.

The radical movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia), as follows from reports by the TV broadcaster Al Arabiya, entered Kabul Sunday evening without armed clashes and has been establishing control of the government offices vacated by the Afghan forces. President Ashraf Ghani has left the country. The Taliban says control of the city will be established within hours.