Russian diplomat says Taliban’s territorial grabs in Afghanistan to be discussed in Doha

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that he and the representatives of the Qatari office of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) would hash over the Taliban’s recent territorial expansions in Afghanistan in Doha.

"We will discuss this in Doha," he said when asked the relevant question.

"Yes, they [the Taliban] captured two administrative centers of provinces. They might possibly take more. However, a balance will inevitably be established," Kabulov added.

On Friday, the Taliban took control over the city of Zaranj, capital of the Nimruz Province that borders Iran. On Saturday, the militants captured Sheberghan, the administrative center of the Jowzjan Province located in north Afghanistan.

On August 11, Kabulov will take part in a meeting of the expanded trio (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) addressing the settlement in Afghanistan.