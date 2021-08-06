{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Latvian forces detain three groups of Iraqi illegal migrants on Belarusian border

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics discussed the situation on the Latvian-Belarusian border with his Iraqi colleague Fuad Hussein

RIGA, August 6. /TASS/. Latvian border control apprehended three groups of illegal migrants crossing border with Belarus recently, which included 28 Iraqi citizens, Latvia’s State Border Guard press service said Friday.

"In the last few days, three more cases of illegal crossing were detected; a total of 28 people were apprehended," the statement says. All cases were met with criminal proceedings for intentional illegal crossing of border by a group of people.

According to the Border Guard, one group of 12 illegal migrants was apprehended on August 4 in the Skrudaliena Parish (Province). The migrants claimed they were Iraqi citizens. Two more cases were detected on August 5, with 4 Iraqi citizens apprehended at bus stop in the Skrudaliena Parish; meanwhile, 12 more Iraqis crossing the Daugava River in a dingy were apprehended near the settlement of Lupandu.

This make it a total of eight cases of illegal crossing of the Latvian-Belarusian border this year, with a total of 55 third country citizens apprehended, including 51 Iraqi citizens, one Syrian, one Sri Lankan, one Indian and one Belarusian citizen.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics discussed the situation on the Latvian-Belarusian border with his Iraqi colleague Fuad Hussein.

"During the phone call with the Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein, we discussed the bilateral relations and the situation at the EU-Belarusian border. I thank Iraq for the steps it took to thwart the illegal migration; we agreed on cooperation on repatriation of the [apprehended] persons," Rinkevics said in his Twitter.

In early July, the Border Guard contacted the Armed Forces and the Defense Ministry for aid in preparation for a possible influx of migrants on the Belarusian border. On July 12, 24 militants were sent to reinforce the eastern border, while the Border Guard asked for 50 servicemen and militants. This week, the Defense Ministry stated its intent to increase the support to the Border Guard by deploying additional surveillance systems, by deploying drones, by sending additional personnel and by carrying our regular military drills.

