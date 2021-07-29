Yerevan says Armenia’s positions shelled by Azerbaijani military

YEREVAN, July 29. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani armed forces shelled Armenia’s positions at a border section in Gegharkunik Province last night, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The Azerbaijani armed forces, violating the ceasefire agreements reached earlier, opened fire on Armenian positions at about 3 am at a border section in the Gegharkunik region. The Armenian armed forces forced the enemy to cease fire by retaliatory actions," the ministry said.

It noted that, as of 07:00, the situation was calm, there is no shelling. The Armenian armed forces fully control the situation.

On Wednesday, according to both sides, intense skirmishes occurred on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to Baku, two Azerbaijani military servicemen were wounded, while Yerevan said that three Armenian soldiers had been killed and five others were wounded. Later in the day, an agreement on a ceasefire from 09:00 Moscow time on July 28 was reached on Russia’s initiative.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain activities" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." Territorial disputes between the two sides have surfaced from time to time since then.