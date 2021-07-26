Plan worked out to return refugees from key Syrian camp, Russian official says

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. Interested parties have developed a new plan to relocate civilians from the Rukban refugee camp, said Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of the Russian interagency coordinating headquarters for the return of refugees and head of the National Center for State Defense Control.

The official noted that over 12,000 people remain at the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone. "The details of the operation to transport civilians from the camp to government territory have been worked out and agreed upon. The UN is ready to provide vehicles," he reported.

The colonel general added that the Syrian government had set up an additional temporary accommodation center for those wishing to leave the camp.

He also hoped that the American side would guarantee the safety of employees from the UN and Syria’s Arab Red Crescent in the Al-Tanf zone.