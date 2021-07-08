Taliban won’t attack Afghan-Tajik border, says spokesman

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) does not plan to attack the Afghan-Tajik border, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban political office, told TASS on Thursday.

"Sure, we will not attack the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, we assure them, this is our policy not to attack them," he said.

On Monday, the press center of Tajikistan’s border service informed that after the clashes with Taliban supporters, over 1,000 Afghan troops retreated to the territory of the republic. In the past two weeks, there have been several cases of Afghan troops retreating to Tajik territory.

Earlier, Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas stated that the situation in Afghanistan’s northern regions is deteriorating, which causes serious concern. According to him, the CSTO should help Tajikistan protect its southern border.