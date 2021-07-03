Russia buys back unused Sputnik V vaccines from Slovakia — health ministry

PRAGUE, July 3. /TASS/. Russia has bought back Hungary’s unused Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, Slovakian Health Ministry’s spokesperson, Zuzana Eliasova, was quoted as saying by the country’s RTVS radio on Friday.

"Russia bought back 160,000 out of the 200,000 doses delivered to the republic," she said. "Those vaccines were unused. Their expiry date is nearing."

In her words, Russia bought the vaccine at the same price that Slovakia paid for it earlier this year.

According to Eliasova, Slovakia has already sent the vaccines back to Russia and expects to receive the money within 20 days after signing an agreement.

The vaccine arrived in Slovakia on March 1. The purchase of Sputnik V, which has not yet been approved for use in the European Union, has triggered a government crisis and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who has become deputy prime minister and finance minister.

The use of Sputnik V in Slovakia began on June 7. The registration of those willing to vaccinate with it ended on June 30. More than 15,000 people were inoculated with Sputnik V in the country, including Matovic.