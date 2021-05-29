Afghanistan ready to consider purchase of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine - ambassador

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Afghanistan is ready to consider the possible purchase or production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad said in an interview with TASS.

"If they tell us that they will give it to us, we will find a way, either purchasing it or whatever way is possible," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that five months since Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov’s statement on a possible handover of a batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Afghanistan, there has been no progress. "We asked the government [of Russia], but we did not see any movement on this," he said.

"We are worried about a second or third wave like in India and other places, we know that the Sputnik vaccine is very effective, so if they provide it to us, we will take it," the ambassador stated.