Belarusian coup attempt likely involved US intelligence agencies, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. A coup attempt in Belarus likely involved US intelligence agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"The armed coup attempt, which involved a US national, is quite in line with the West’s policy to interfere in the domestic affairs of the former Soviet countries and use the entire range of color revolution tools. It’s hard to imagine that US intelligence agencies could have been unaware of such a large-scale activity. This is reminiscent of the Ukrainian coup that took place in February 2014," Lavrov noted.