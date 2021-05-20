Ukraine’s Zelensky to meet with Putin if Crimea, Donbass put on agenda

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. The meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place under the condition that Crimea and Donbass - key issues for Kiev - will be on agenda, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Thursday.

"This meeting is coming about with great difficulty, but we confirm our readiness for talks. But Crimea and Donbass must, of course, be topics of discussion," he said in an interview.

Kuleba underscored that Zelensky will "very vigorously fight for Ukrainian interests" during the potential meeting, but did not provide any timeframe.

"I cannot set any deadlines. The meeting will take place when we will make sure in Kiev that we would be able to discuss issues that we consider key," Kuleba said.