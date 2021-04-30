Kyrgyz president accuses "certain forces" of destabilization on border with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov believes that "certain forces" are behind the destabilization of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

"In spite of our efforts to maintain peace and stability certain forces managed to provoke unrest on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. For the past two days we have exerted every effort for the sake of preserving the unity and solidarity of the people of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and preventing the conflict’s aggravation," Japarov said. He did not elaborate as to what forces he had in mind.

The situation on the border between the two countries near the disputed water intake Golovnoi worsened on April 28, following a conflict between two border villages. On April 29, there followed an armed clash between Kyrgyz and Tajik military units. Both Bishkek and Dushanbe reported heavy casualties.