Joe Biden to take part in EU Summit for first time on March 25-26

His spokesman Barend Leyts disclosed that Biden will take part in the online meeting of leaders, dedicated to the bilateral relations of the US and the EU on Thursday

BRUSSELS, March 23. /TASS/. European Council President Charles Michel invited US President Joe Biden to participate in the March 25-26 EU Summit for the first time, Michel tweeted Tuesday.

"I have invited the President of the US to join our meeting for him to share his views on our future cooperation. Time to rebuild our transatlantic alliance," Michel tweeted.

His spokesman Barend Leyts disclosed that Biden will take part in the online meeting of leaders, dedicated to the bilateral relations of the US and the EU on Thursday.

During the recent presidential campaign, the EU leadership believed that Biden’s election will bring an improvement in bilateral relations. However, Biden’s recent remarks suggest that the EU will have to significantly tighten its position towards China and Russia.

Joseph Biden
Number of coronavirus deaths surpasses 25,000 in the Czech Republic
In the Czech Republic, 8,167 coronavirus cases were detected over the past day, which is 5,794 more than in the previous 24 hours
US company violates Sputnik V patent rights, says Russian Direct Investment Fund
New US sanctions will not stop Nord Stream 2 construction - experts
It will not lead to a new suspension of the project or a revision of the timing of its implementation, according to experts interviewed by TASS
Merkel says Sputnik V purchases possible if EU fails to make common decision
Merkel confirmed that German authorities were committed to launching large-scale anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign this summer
Turkey tells Russia that Syrian army must stop combat operation in Idlib -defense ministry
According to the Turkish defense ministry, Syrian troops "delivered strikes at a hospital in al-Atarib" some time ago and "now dwelling quarters in Kaha in the Idlib de-escalation zone and trucks near the city of Sarmad came under missile shelling"
Lavrov states need to deviate from West-controlled international payment systems
Russian Foreign Minister said the necessity of "enhancing our own self-dependence" comes in the wake of the US attempts to restrict technological development abilities of Russia and China
Abramovich files defamation lawsuit against author and publisher of Putin’s People book
In her book, Catherine Belton, a former Financial Times Moscow correspondent, alleged that Abramovich was involved in corruption and bought Chelsea Football Club at the Russian authorities’ instruction
Baltic Fleet’s Su-27 fighters to intercept airspace intruders in drills near Kaliningrad
During the drills that will last until the end of this week, the crews of Su-27 fighters will accomplish the tasks of intercepting aircraft violating the state border and will also make electronic launches against a notional enemy’s cruise missiles and strategic bombers
‘Smart Voting’ project aimed at interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs - senior lawmaker
It is a meaningless project, which is not aimed at resolving people’s problems, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted
Russia’s super-hit cartoon, Masha and the Bear, enters Top 3 favorite entertainment brands
Masha and the Bear is a Russian animated television series. The cartoon has been translated into 42 languages
Germany has general understanding that reunification with Crimea is over — envoy
He added that the German citizens note the positive changes that took place on the peninsula in the last seven years
Russian ambassador thanks US citizens for letters with apologies for Washington’s moves
Anatoly Antonov said he was 'deeply touched' by those letters
French legislators condemn Biden’s remarks about Putin
What Biden said does not meet the requirements for a head of state, French senator from the Republicans party Gerard Longuet said
OMV hopes Nord Stream 2 will be completed despite US threats
"We have had deep trans-Atlantic friendship with the United States for decades. And friends should not make threats to each other," Seele said
At least 20% of recovered patients do not develop COVID-19 antibodies, expert says
Alexander Gintsburg recommended that this population category was vaccinated against coronavirus to ensure the production of antibodies
China ready to protect world order based on international law together with Russia
Moscow and Beijing should act as guarantors of justice in international affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said
Black Sea Fleet sub to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron
TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet
Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says
The pipelay will continue through to late Q3 2021
Putin dismisses Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev
On April 2019, he was appointed an ambassador to Belarus
Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin
The Kremlin has commented on the words of Sergey Lavrov, who announced the need to move away from international payment systems controlled by the West
Moscow has no relations with EU as organization today, Lavrov says
Russia is open to dialogue with the EU, if Brussels decides to mend relations, according to Lavrov
Press review: Why Putin’s dialogue offer is key and investment in Russia hits new highs
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 22
Russian ambassador to US Antonov arrives in Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Anatoly Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend Russia-US ties
Lavrov says attempts to use sanctions to punish Russia and China are unwise
The top diplomat pointed out to the fact that Russia and China are promoting a constructive agenda in response to US steps
‘Time hasn’t been kind to him’: Medvedev pins Biden’s snipe at Putin on old age
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that Biden’s remarks indicated the US president’s unwillingness to build relations with Russia; Putin himself responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health"
Who’s the fugitive? Russian mogul presses kidnapping charges against Biden, CIA, FBI heads
Earlier, the FBI placed Yevgeny Prigozhin on its wanted list and offered a reward of $250,000 for information leading to his arrest
Three servicemen die in Tu-22 bomber incident at airfield near Kaluga
A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Force has been sent to the scene to establish the causes of the incident
Russia observes attempts to prevent Sputnik V use in EU, senior diplomat says
According to the deputy foreign minister, the EU institutions are demonstratively ignoring the Russia vaccine
France is ready to use Russian vaccine once it is approved by EMA - Foreign Ministry
At the same time, Clement Beaune stressed that "there can be no question of inoculating people with this vaccine without it being scientifically tested"
Russian, Chinese top diplomats inform each other about their countries’ relations with US
The Russian foreign ministry said the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere; talks will continue on Tuesday
Russian ambassador to US leaves Foreign Ministry without any comments
The consultations lasted about two hours and ended shortly after the Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the current state of relations with the US
Crimea’s reunification with Russia shows that state is strengthening, says Putin
According to the Russian President, economic indicators 20 years ago also significantly differ from the current ones
European Council approves sanctions against 11 people, including Russians and Chinese
The names of the sanctioned people will soon be published in the EU official journal, according to the source
Press review: Putin, Xi to counter Biden and can Moscow slap effective sanctions on West
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 23
Russia’s FSB nabs 14 Ukrainian neo-Nazi gang members in two city raids
The detained are making confession statements, according to the FSB
Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says
If the US fails to provide an explanation and apology, it won’t end there, the senator pointed out
Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as one of world’s most effective vaccines, says Russian PM
Russia-China Friendship Treaty to be automatically extended for 5 years
This Treaty will turn 20 on February 28, 2022
Opposition Social Democratic Party leader detained in Belarus
Borisov’s wife wrote on her Facebook account she and their children has witnessed the detention
Putin always has nuclear briefcase at hand wherever he is — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman noted that when asked if Putin had his nuclear briefcase during the holiday in Russia’s taiga
Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness
"Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter," he wrote on Twitter
Bulgarian PM ready to declare Russian diplomats personae non gratae due to spy case
Boyko Borisov commented the detention of six staffers of the Defense Ministry and military intelligence by the Prosecutor’s Office
Launch of Soyuz rocket carrying 38 satellites rescheduled for backup date
Roscosmos said later that the launch would take place at 09:07 Moscow time (06:07 GMT) on March 21
Biden vows to continue contacts with Putin
Earlier, Putin offered Biden to hold an open live dialogue on Monday or even on Friday
Russia supports idea of wide coalition to combat unilateral sanctions, says Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, any initiatives geared against such an illegitimate instrument as unilateral sanctions "deserve all possible support"
Putin, Shoigu take a ride in off-road vehicle, walk in Siberian taiga
The defense minister showed the president his workshop, where he is making wooden crafts
China, India commence withdrawal of forces from shared border - Chinese Defense Ministry
Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead
Russian Navy to get three nuclear-powered submarines by year-end
The Russian Navy will get the Project Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg and the Yasen-class nuclear-powered underwater cruisers Kazan and Novosibirsk
Putin to take coronavirus vaccine on March 23
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin will take one of three Russian-made coronavirus vaccines
Russian investigative bodies refuse to launch criminal case over Navalny’s hospitalization
The claim was filed by the Anti-Corruption Foundation
Russian Ambassador to US eyes a lot of work on Russian-American relations in Moscow
Anatoly Antonov intends to stay in Moscow as long as necessary
