Joe Biden to take part in EU Summit for first time on March 25-26

BRUSSELS, March 23. /TASS/. European Council President Charles Michel invited US President Joe Biden to participate in the March 25-26 EU Summit for the first time, Michel tweeted Tuesday.

"I have invited the President of the US to join our meeting for him to share his views on our future cooperation. Time to rebuild our transatlantic alliance," Michel tweeted.

His spokesman Barend Leyts disclosed that Biden will take part in the online meeting of leaders, dedicated to the bilateral relations of the US and the EU on Thursday.

During the recent presidential campaign, the EU leadership believed that Biden’s election will bring an improvement in bilateral relations. However, Biden’s recent remarks suggest that the EU will have to significantly tighten its position towards China and Russia.