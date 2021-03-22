{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Le Pen called on French authorities not to wait for EU approval to use Sputnik V vaccine

According to her estimates, inadequate vaccination rates are slowing down the recovery from the crisis

PARIS, March 22. /TASS/. Leader of France’s National Rally party Marine Le Pen called on the French authorities to start using Russian and Chinese vaccines against coronavirus.

"We could order the Russian Sputnik V vaccine or the Chinese vaccine right now, without waiting for the decision of the European Union," she told a press conference on Monday.

According to her estimates, inadequate vaccination rates are slowing down the recovery from the crisis.

"With such a pace, we will not be able to achieve collective immunity either in spring, or in summer, or even in autumn," the politician said.

"We need to gain momentum in order to return to normal life as soon as possible. It would also help the economy recover faster," Le Pen added.

Under the agreement signed between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Swiss-Italian company Adienne Pharma & Biotech (Lugano) Sputnik V vaccine will be produced at the company's plant in northern Italy.

The use of the Russian vaccine in the EU is possible only after its approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). However, the approval of the European regulator is not required for the vaccine production in the EU for export to countries where the vaccine is used. There are more than 40 of them, including Hungary and Slovakia, which approved the drug unilaterally.

Last week, Secretary of State for European affairs in the French government Clement Beaune said that France would be ready to use the Sputnik V vaccine if it receives the approval from the EMA, and its production meets the required quality standards.

Beaune recalled that along with the possibility of using the Russian vaccine, France also has real solutions - such as the Pfizer vaccine, France has already signed additional contracts for.

World
European Union president tells Putin EU-Russia relations are at low point
Informing about Putin’s telephone call with the European Council president, the Kremlin press service said earlier in the day that the Russian leader had pointed to the "unsatisfactory situation in the Russian-EU ties because of the non-constructive, and sometimes even confrontational, policy of the partners"
Read more
Hungarian top diplomat vaccinated with Sputnik V
In November 2020, Hungary became the first member of the European Union to receive Sputnik V samples for research purposes
Read more
Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says
If the US fails to provide an explanation and apology, it won’t end there, the senator pointed out
Read more
At least 20% of recovered patients do not develop COVID-19 antibodies, expert says
Alexander Gintsburg recommended that this population category was vaccinated against coronavirus to ensure the production of antibodies
Read more
Russian defense company unveils mini-loader production
Ant 750 is the most advanced Russian mini loader with the rated lifting capacity up to 750 kg
Read more
Black Sea Fleet sub to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron
TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet
Read more
Russia’s FSB nabs 14 Ukrainian neo-Nazi gang members in two city raids
The detained are making confession statements, according to the FSB
Read more
Turkey tells Russia that Syrian army must stop combat operation in Idlib -defense ministry
According to the Turkish defense ministry, Syrian troops "delivered strikes at a hospital in al-Atarib" some time ago and "now dwelling quarters in Kaha in the Idlib de-escalation zone and trucks near the city of Sarmad came under missile shelling"
Read more
France is ready to use Russian vaccine once it is approved by EMA - Foreign Ministry
At the same time, Clement Beaune stressed that "there can be no question of inoculating people with this vaccine without it being scientifically tested"
Read more
Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness
"Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter," he wrote on Twitter
Read more
Kremlin disagrees with EU statements about Putin
The Kremlin spokesman disagrees with the statements about Putin’s political responsibility for what is happening to opposition members
Read more
Russia’s super-hit cartoon, Masha and the Bear, enters Top 3 favorite entertainment brands
Masha and the Bear is a Russian animated television series. The cartoon has been translated into 42 languages
Read more
Kiev seeks to copy Western countries by imposing sanctions, Crimea’s head says
Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council earlier imposed sanctions on 27 individuals, including Sergei Aksyonov and Crimean State Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov
Read more
Crimea’s reunification with Russia shows that state is strengthening, says Putin
According to the Russian President, economic indicators 20 years ago also significantly differ from the current ones
Read more
Putin always has nuclear briefcase at hand wherever he is — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman noted that when asked if Putin had his nuclear briefcase during the holiday in Russia’s taiga
Read more
Merkel says Sputnik V purchases possible if EU fails to make common decision
Merkel confirmed that German authorities were committed to launching large-scale anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign this summer
Read more
Kremlin ready to hold Putin-Biden talks at any time convenient for US president
The White House has not accepted the offer to hold live talks between Putin and Biden yet
Read more
Russian Navy to get three nuclear-powered submarines by year-end
The Russian Navy will get the Project Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg and the Yasen-class nuclear-powered underwater cruisers Kazan and Novosibirsk
Read more
Militants plotting provocation with use of toxic agents in Syria’s Idlib — Russian center
Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to refrain from provocations
Read more
Water supplies problem in Crimea to be resolved by summer, authorities say
According to the deputy prime minister of Crimea, a lot of facilities are now under construction to supply water to the areas which have problems with it
Read more
Russian ambassador to US Antonov arrives in Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Anatoly Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend Russia-US ties
Read more
‘Time hasn’t been kind to him’: Medvedev pins Biden’s snipe at Putin on old age
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that Biden’s remarks indicated the US president’s unwillingness to build relations with Russia; Putin himself responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health"
Read more
OSCE having next to no influence on settlement in eastern Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"They can hardly do anything. Neither can they have any influence, especially on the situation and position of Ukraine," he said
Read more
Biden vows to continue contacts with Putin
Earlier, Putin offered Biden to hold an open live dialogue on Monday or even on Friday
Read more
Russia’s ex-ambassador to Minsk appointed Secretary of State of Russia-Belarus Union State
Mezentsev will ensure the deepening of brotherly relations between the two countries in the new office, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Germany has general understanding that reunification with Crimea is over — envoy
He added that the German citizens note the positive changes that took place on the peninsula in the last seven years
Read more
Lavrov says attempts to use sanctions to punish Russia and China are unwise
The top diplomat pointed out to the fact that Russia and China are promoting a constructive agenda in response to US steps
Read more
‘Smart Voting’ project aimed at interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs - senior lawmaker
It is a meaningless project, which is not aimed at resolving people’s problems, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted
Read more
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Read more
Who’s the fugitive? Russian mogul presses kidnapping charges against Biden, CIA, FBI heads
Earlier, the FBI placed Yevgeny Prigozhin on its wanted list and offered a reward of $250,000 for information leading to his arrest
Read more
Press review: Russia pulls envoy after Biden remark and Israeli top diplomat visits Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 18
Read more
Bulgarian PM ready to declare Russian diplomats personae non gratae due to spy case
Boyko Borisov commented the detention of six staffers of the Defense Ministry and military intelligence by the Prosecutor’s Office
Read more
Russian Ambassador to US eyes a lot of work on Russian-American relations in Moscow
Anatoly Antonov intends to stay in Moscow as long as necessary
Read more
Press review: Moscow keeps cool despite Biden’s antagonism and hosts landmark Afghan talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 19
Read more
French legislators condemn Biden’s remarks about Putin
What Biden said does not meet the requirements for a head of state, French senator from the Republicans party Gerard Longuet said
Read more
Laying another Nord Stream 2 line to begin in late March, Danish regulator says
The pipelay will continue through to late Q3 2021
Read more
Project 636.3 last conventional sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet to enter service in 2024
It will strengthen the Pacific Fleet's component of precision missile weapon carriers, the Navy chief said
Read more
Lukashenko names potential candidates to lead Belarus
The head of state stated his certainty that "there are worthy people, who know the country" in Belarus, and they will compete
Read more
European Council approves sanctions against 11 people, including Russians and Chinese
The names of the sanctioned people will soon be published in the EU official journal, according to the source
Read more
Russia supports idea of wide coalition to combat unilateral sanctions, says Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, any initiatives geared against such an illegitimate instrument as unilateral sanctions "deserve all possible support"
Read more
Russian ambassador thanks US citizens for letters with apologies for Washington’s moves
Anatoly Antonov said he was 'deeply touched' by those letters
Read more
Lavrov states need to deviate from West-controlled international payment systems
Russian Foreign Minister said the necessity of "enhancing our own self-dependence" comes in the wake of the US attempts to restrict technological development abilities of Russia and China
Read more
Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin
The Kremlin has commented on the words of Sergey Lavrov, who announced the need to move away from international payment systems controlled by the West
Read more
Erdogan rebukes Biden’s snipe at Putin, says Russian leader offered ‘intelligent’ response
According to Erdogan, Putin gave a very smart and graceful response
Read more
Opposition Social Democratic Party leader detained in Belarus
Borisov’s wife wrote on her Facebook account she and their children has witnessed the detention
Read more
OMV hopes Nord Stream 2 will be completed despite US threats
"We have had deep trans-Atlantic friendship with the United States for decades. And friends should not make threats to each other," Seele said
Read more
Putin dismisses Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev
On April 2019, he was appointed an ambassador to Belarus
Read more
Press review: Why Putin’s dialogue offer is key and investment in Russia hits new highs
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 22
Read more
Launch of Soyuz rocket carrying 38 satellites rescheduled for backup date
Roscosmos said later that the launch would take place at 09:07 Moscow time (06:07 GMT) on March 21
Read more
Putin, Shoigu take a ride in off-road vehicle, walk in Siberian taiga
The defense minister showed the president his workshop, where he is making wooden crafts
Read more
Italian premier says Sputnik V purchases by his country possible
Russia’s Sputnik V is ranked among the world’s top three most popular coronavirus vaccines
Read more