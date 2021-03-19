Erdogan describes Biden’s remarks about Putin as unacceptable

Erdogan also commented on an incident on the border with Syria, where the Turkish city of Kilis came under fire. "The regime [of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] made another mistake. The attack on Kilis was unacceptable and we gave the necessary response," he said.

On Wednesday, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. In addition, when asked if he considered Putin to be "a killer," Biden answered in the affirmative. Putin responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health." The Russian president added that he said it "without irony and not as a joke." He also invited Biden to hold public online talks on Friday or Monday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that she had nothing to say "in terms of a future meeting."