Kiev announces meeting of aides to Normandy Quartet leaders

KIEV, March 11. /TASS/. A video conference of aides to leaders of the Normandy Quartet states (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) will be held in the near future, according to a statement posted on the Ukrainian president’s official website on Wednesday.

"Andrei Yermak [the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president’s office] thanked Ukraine’s Normandy Four partners - France and Germany - for their proposals and efforts towards peace settlement in Donbass. He informed that a video conference of aides to leaders of the Normandy Quartet states will be held within the shortest possible timeframe to discuss settlement of the conflict," the statement says.

According to the statement, Ukraine plans to discuss "additional measures to enhance control over ceasefire compliance" within the framework of the Contact Group’s security subgroup.