DPR soldier killed, another wounded in shelling by Ukrainian army

DONETSK, March 10. /TASS/. A service member of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed and another was wounded in shelling by Ukrainian forces, the DPR People’s Militia Department said on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform you that a defender of our republic died in the line of duty. We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of the fallen serviceman. Another serviceman was wounded and was given urgent medical help," the Donetsk news agency said citing the militia department.

It was reported earlier that on Wednesday night Ukrainian forces opened fire at the DPR using mortars and automatic grenade launchers.

On July 27, 2020, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved by the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, and the deployment of heavy weapons to inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations, whereas in case of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.