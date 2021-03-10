West should stop turning a blind eye to Kiev’s human rights violations — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 10. /TASS/. Western states should stop turning their back to the fact that Kiev authorities they back commit brazen human rights violations, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told a briefing Wednesday.

"In light of several statements voiced by some of our Western colleagues that contain a distorted representation of the Ukrainian conflict settlement, I would like to underline that it is their very actions to support destructive steps by Kiev authorities aimed at sabotaging the Minsk Agreements are the key challenge to security in the OSCE space today," the diplomat said.

Polyanskiy called on the "Western sponsors" to "work with their proteges so that they deal with current issues of resuming dialogue with residents of east Ukraine, as it is envisioned in the Minsk Agreements, instead of distorting reality and political provocations."

"Before accusing us of anything <…> look in the mirror and stop turning a blind eye to brazen violations of human rights, freedom of speech and media as well as <…> cases of glorification of Nazi criminals and their accomplices not only in the post-Maidan Ukraine but also in the Baltic States, particularly in Estonia," the UN diplomat stressed.